South Korea is one of five major investors of Kazakhstan – President Tokayev

South Korea is one of five major investors of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, making a joint statement after the summit with President of the Republic of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"Today is a remarkable day in the chronicles of the Kazakh-Korean friendship. We attach special importance to this state visit of the Korean President. It is the evidence of a high level of the bilateral relations. I appreciate the cooperation between our countries. Today we have agreed on further development of our expanded strategic partnership. We have determined new areas of interaction. The main thing is that we are in solidarity with each other,” the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of the two states’ cooperation in trade-economic and investment spheres.