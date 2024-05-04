South Korea, Italy to open 2024-2025 year of cultural exchange

South Korea will host a series of performances and exhibitions set to illuminate major Italian cities with Korea's rich cultural tapestry this year as part of the 2024-25 year of cultural exchange between the two countries, Seoul's culture ministry said Saturday, Yonhap reports.

The year-round program will kick off in Rome later in the evening with a traditional Korean music and dance performance titled, "Dream of the Crown Prince," according to the ministry.

Created for the cultural exchange year, the show will premier at Teatro Argentina with South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon, and Italian government officials and diplomats attending.

On Friday, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on bilateral cooperation in arts, creative industries, exhibitions and various other cultural fields in an effort to make the cultural exchange year a success.

The cultural showcase will later extend beyond the premiere of the opening performance. South Korean sculptor Park Eun-sun, who won the prestigious Fratelli Rosselli Award in 2018, is set to exhibit his sculptures at key tourist destinations in Rome for four months from June.

In July, Seoul will hold a "K-content business and consumer trade event," designed to bring Korean cultural content to an Italian audience.

This will be followed by the Korean Tourism Fair in October and a dynamic Korean contemporary dance performance in November, according to the ministry, each adding to the rich cultural exchange narrative.

Yu expressed optimism about the event, noting the shared cultural dynamism of Italy and Korea.

"Both nations have grown based on their rich histories and cultural resources, and evolved into future-oriented cultural leaders," he said in a release. "I hope this two-year event will be a chance to foster innovative and creative cultural inspirations for the peoples of the two countries."