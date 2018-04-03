South Korea's Moon Jae-in postpones visit to CA due to DPRK summit

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has postponed his visit to Central Asia, because of the planned Inter-Korean summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Chair of the South's Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, Song Young-gil, president Moon Jae-in planned to visit some of the Central Asian states, including Kazakhstan. However, due to the two planned summits, between the Koreas and between the DPRK and the United States, the visit has been postponed.

Song Young-gil stressed that the visit is still very likely to happen in the near future, adding that it may even result in a roadmap for cooperation.

In an interview with Kazinform correspondent, Song Young-gil spoke about the activities of the new committee, which aims to develop cooperation with foreign countries and implement the so-called "new northern policy" of president Moon Jae-in.

According to him, this policy is aimed at bolstering cooperation in economic, social, cultural, as well as other spheres with countries north of Seoul - China, Mongolia and Eurasian Economic Union countries, potentially including North Korea.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, the Committee's head noted that South Korea views it as an important partner and praised its role in implementing the "new northern policy". He believes that there is a great potential for the two countries' cooperation, including in the sphere of railway and air transportation.