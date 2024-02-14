South Korea sees warmest-ever February morning temperatures

South Korea recorded the warmest-ever February morning temperatures Wednesday, with morning lows in many parts of the nation exceeding 10 C, the weather agency said, Yonhap reports.

The daily minimum temperature in Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, reached 11 C, marking the highest morning low for February recorded since modern weather observations began in 1904, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The previous record was 8.5 C registered on Feb. 25, 2010.

Highest-ever February morning lows were also observed in Sokcho, 151 kilometers northeast of Seoul, with 13.2 C. The nearby cities of Gangneung and Donghae also saw record high February morning lows of 13.6 C and 10.4 C, respectively, among many other regions.

In Seoul, the lowest morning temperature on Wednesday stood at 8.8 C, marking the fourth warmest February morning since record keeping began in 1907.

Wednesday's morning temperatures, which ranged from 1 C to 11 C nationwide, are levels normally observed in early April.

The day's highest temperatures were also forecast to reach 13 C to 19 C across the nation, the agency noted.

Beginning on Thursday, temperatures are expected to decline to normal levels as southwestward cold air masses pass through the nation, bringing rain to the capital region in the early morning and across the nation by late morning, the weather agency said.