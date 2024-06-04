EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:37, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6

    South Korea to invest 2.5 tln won in next-generation nuclear reactors

    South Korea to invest 2.5 tln won in next-generation nuclear reactors
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    South Korea will invest 2.5 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in developing next-generation nuclear reactor technologies by 2034, the science ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

    The investment aims to foster private companies that can build next-generation nuclear reactors and commercialize the technology, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

    South Korea plans to secure key technologies for developing small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) with the aim of entering the global SMR market in the 2030s.

    Seoul also plans to work to develop fourth-generation reactors, including the sodium-cooled fast reactor, high temperature gas-cooled reactor and molten-salt reactor, the ministry said, noting it will release a detailed roadmap for their development later this year.

    Tags:
    World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!