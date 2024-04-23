EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 23 April 2024 | GMT +6

    South Korea to launch 1st nanosatellite this week, part of satellite constellation project

    South Korea
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    South Korea is set to launch a homegrown earth observation nanosatellite into space this week, as part of its plan to create the country's satellite constellation by 2027, the science ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

    The nanosatellite, the first unit of the envisioned satellite constellation, will be launched from Rocket Lab's spaceport in Mahia, New Zealand, at around 10:08 a.m. Wednesday (local time), according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

    The satellite, named NEONSAT-1, will be launched on Rocket Lab's Electron rocket along with the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System created by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NEONSAT stands for New-space Earth Observation SATellite constellation for national safety.

    NEONSAT-1, less than 100 kilograms in weight, will be the first among 11 nanosatellites to form a satellite constellation to monitor and take images of the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding waters.

    South Korea plans to launch five more nanosatellites into the space in June 2026 and five more in September 2027, according to the ministry.

    Tags:
    World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!