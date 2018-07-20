South Korean Ambassador about Denis Ten: We will always remember our friend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik expressed his condolences to the family and friends of deceased Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The news about the sudden death of prominent figure skater Denis Ten shocked me and all the staff of the Embassy of Korea in Kazakhstan. Words cannot express the sorrow we now feel. We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Denis Ten. Being a prominent talent, he was also a good-natured person who always helped and cared for his family," the ambassador's telegram reads.

The diplomat said that the death of Denis Ten is a grievous loss both for his Homeland Kazakhstan and for the Koreans of Kazakhstan. The entire people of his ancestral lands is also mourning his death, Kim Dae Sik pointed out.

"Denis Ten is a descendant of General Min Geung-ho, the country's outstanding fighter against Japanese colonialists. We will always remember the hero of his country, a close friend of the Republic of Korea, Denis Ten. Mourning the death of the people's favorite, we once again express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Denis Ten, and we also convey the condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea," he wrote.

As Kazinform previously reported, Denis Ten, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in men's figure skating, died in a hospital in Almaty on Thursday afternoon, after he had been attacked by two men and stabbed to his death. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev personally expressed condolences to Denis Ten's parents.

Photo credit: 24.kz