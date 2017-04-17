South Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan appointed

Astana. Kazinform Kim Dae-sik was appointed as a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan. South Korean Embassy reported to Kazinform correspondent.

The Embassy explained that at various times the diplomat was an employee for ensuring state security of Korea, a political analyst of Diplomatic Security Service under the Cabinet of Ministers, South Korean Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and an international relations counselor of South Jeolla Province.