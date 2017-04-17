EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 17 April 2017 | GMT +6

    South Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan appointed

    None
    None
    Astana. Kazinform Kim Dae-sik was appointed as a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan. South Korean Embassy reported to Kazinform correspondent.

    The Embassy explained that at various times the diplomat was an employee for ensuring state security of Korea, a political analyst of Diplomatic Security Service under the Cabinet of Ministers, South Korean Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and an international relations counselor of South Jeolla Province.  

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and South Korea Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!