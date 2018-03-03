South Korean athletes arrive for PyeongChang Winter Paralympics

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The first group from the South Korean squad for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics arrived in the host city of PyeongChang on Saturday, with a goal of achieving the country's best results ever, Yonhap reports.

The group composed of 71 of the squad's 83 members checked in at the PyeongChang Athletes' Village, while the wheelchair curling team will join them at the village Tuesday.



The athletes were to begin training in the afternoon to prepare for the medal race set to begin next Saturday. The South Koreans are set to attend the official village welcoming ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



Host South Korea has its largest squad ever at the Winter Paralympics -- 36 athletes and 47 sports staff members -- as athletes represent the country in all six sports. It aims to collect one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the PyeongChang Paralympics, and finish inside the top 10.



The PyeongChang Winter Paralympics will be staged from March 9 to 18. The event follows the Winter Olympics that were staged from Feb. 9 to 25.