South Korean companies keen to implement projects in Kazakhstan

A working visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva to the Republic of Korea took place this week, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

While on Seoul, Nazira Nurbayeva met with the Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won, during which the sides discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events and exchanged views on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the leadership of large Korean companies, such as Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung Medison, Doosan Enerbility, ECOVICE, SK Ecoplant, KIGAM, GL Rapha, LS Networks and Ionia EnC. During the negotiations, the Korean investors were informed of the investment climate of Kazakhstan and new tools for attracting investments. The sides also discussed plans to implement joint investment projects in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, waste processing, logistics, and geology.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

The Korean business executives showed a great interest in the implementation of joint promising projects and expressed hope for successful cooperation with Kazakh partners.