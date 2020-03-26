South Korean court changed term of imprisonment for Kazakh national involved in hit-and-run case

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The final hearing of the Court of Appeal in the case against the citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan Syrym Sharibek who had hit a child on September 16, 2019, was held in the city of Changwon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Kazakhstani diplomats also took part in the court session. During the hearing, the court passed a decision to reduce the prison term to 2 years with correctional work.

However, the defense has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Korea within 7 days. Throughout this period S. Sharibek will be in a pre-trial detention center, the Foreign Ministry’s Telegram account reads.

The term of prison sentence will be calculated from the moment of detention - October 14, 2019. Thus, the total prison sentence will be 1 year 6 months with correctional labor.

It bears to remind, on September 16 Syrym Sharibek hit the 7-year-old boy, a first-grader, on a road in the southeastern city of Changwon and fled the scene before returning home via Uzbekistan the next day.