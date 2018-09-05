South Korean envoys in North Korea to discuss summit details

SEOUL. KAZINFORM A group of special envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae In held talks with North Korean officials on Wednesday after arriving in Pyongyang by plane to hammer out details of the next inter-Korean summit slated to take place this month in the North Korean capital.

The five-member delegation, led by Moon's top security adviser Chung Eui Yong, met with Kim Yong Chol -- the vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee who is a close aide to leader Kim Jong Un -- among other officials, according to the presidential office, KYODO NEWS reports.

Presidential office spokesman Kim Eui Kyum had earlier told reporters that the envoys were expected to discuss topics such as a concrete schedule for the next summit, ways to improve inter-Korean relations, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and the two Koreas' goal of reaching a peace settlement.



The delegation also includes Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae Sung, Yun Kun Young, presidential secretary for state affairs, and Kim Sang Gyun, a senior intelligence agency official.

Chung was expected to be carrying with him a personal letter from Moon, but it remains unclear whether the envoys will hold a meeting with Kim Jong Un during their visit.

The envoys, who left a military airport near Seoul earlier on Wednesday morning, are scheduled to return to the South by the day's end.

On Tuesday, Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks over the telephone.

Trump said he hoped for a fruitful result from the dispatch of the presidential envoys while Moon promised to brief Washington on their talks with North Korean officials, according to the South Korean and U.S. governments.

The two Koreas agreed in high-level talks on Aug. 13 to hold another inter-Korean summit sometime in September in Pyongyang, but specifics have yet to be discussed.

If held, the meeting will be the third summit between Moon and Kim following ones on April 27 and May 26.