South Korean health authorities confirm seventh case of Zika virus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - South Korean health authorities confirmed a new case of Zika virus in the country, local media reported Sunday.

The seventh patient infected by Zika virus is discovered nine days after his return to the country from Guatemala, the Seoul-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was cited by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency as confirming.

The the 52-year-old man whose identity was not disclosed is showing only minor symptoms of the disease and will be allowed to return to Guatemala where he had lived since 2010 later in July, the media said.

Zika virus was officially recognized as an infectious disease in South Korea in late January.

The current Zika outbreak originated in Brazil in the spring of 2015, spread across Latin America and gained much media attention as confirmations of first cases emerged in Europe and the United States recently. On February 1, WHO declared the Zika virus a global public health emergency.

The Zika virus is spread by the Aedes mosquito and is almost innocuous to adults but can be dangerous for pregnant women as their babies may be born with neurological disorders, including microcephaly.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com