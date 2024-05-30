South Korean military detects N. Korea’s GPS jamming attempts

The South Korean military said Thursday it has detected attempts by North Korea to jam GPS signals for a second straight day, Yonhap reports.

The military detected the GPS jamming attacks from 7:50 a.m. near the de-facto inter-Korean sea border in the Yellow Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The jamming attacks have not hindered any military operations so far, a JCS official said.

North Korea sent hundreds of balloons carrying trash and fecal matter to the South on Tuesday and Wednesday after it vowed to scatter "mounds of wastepaper and filth" over the inter-Korean border areas in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by activists in South Korea. It also attempted to jam GPS signals early Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the North fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.