South Korean PM calls for all-out efforts to minimize damage from heavy downpours

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged all-out measures Tuesday to minimize damage from recent heavy downpours, his office said, Yonhap reports.

Monsoon rains have drenched much of the nation, leaving one person missing and many houses and roads inundated in the southern regions, according to the state weather agency.

Han said the rainfall is forecast to get heavier starting Tuesday evening and instructed relevant ministries and local governments to continually monitor areas at high risk of landslides and prepare advance evacuation measures.

He also asked them to strictly control access to high-risk areas, check evacuation systems for underpasses, semi-basement apartments and underground parking lots, and ensure proper information-sharing and advance evacuations for downstream regions.