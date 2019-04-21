South Korean President arrives in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has arrived in Nur-Sultan for a state visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit the South Korean President is set to hold bilateral meetings with the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as to participate in the Kazakh-Korean Business Forum.



Earlier it was reported that the first state visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Kazakhstan will take place on April 21-23.







