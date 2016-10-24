EN
    13:40, 24 October 2016 | GMT +6

    South Korean President proposes revision of constitution

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's President Park Geun-hye announced Monday plans to amend the constitution, local media reported Monday.

    Delivering the parliamentary speech on budget plans, the president stressed the necessity for a change in the current single-term presidency, since it did not allow pursuing sustainable policy goals, Yonhap news agency said.

    The president requested to institute a special body for constitutional amendments, according to the media outlet. Park's term as the president of South Korea ends in February 2018. The South Korean Constitution was last amended in 1987.

    Source: Sputnik

    Photo:© AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE

