South-North Resettlement Program turned out to be ineffective - Senate Speaker

Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev raised the issue population decline observed in northern parts of Kazakhstan today. According to him, the number of population dropped significantly in the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his words, the population in southern, western and large cities keeps rising, while northern parts see a downward tendency.

'We should admit that the south-north resettlement program turned out to be ineffective," he said.

Maulen Ashimbayev also pointed out that the implementation of Auyl Amanaty program positively contributed to the preservation of rural population with more than 12,000 jobs generated in rural settlements.