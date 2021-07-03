Southeast Asian nations tighten restrictions amid Covid surge

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar on Saturday tightened measures to combat Covid-19 surges, while other Southeast Asian countries were also battling severe outbreaks, some linked to the Delta variant.

Indonesian authorities imposed a partial lockdown until July 20 that focuses especially on the island of Java, which is home to more than 50 percent of the country’s 270 million population, and the tourist island of Bali, EFE reports.

Health authorities reported more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Although the order does not oblige people to stay at home at all times, it imposes a temporary closure on schools, religious venues, parks, museums, sports stadiums, shopping centers, bars and restaurants, among other places.