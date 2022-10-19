EN
    14:36, 19 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Southeast of Kazakhstan to enjoy dry and sunny weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for October 20-22, Kazhydromet reports.

    The shifting cyclone will bring rains to the greater part of Kazakhstan with heavy precipitations, rains and snow mixed predicted in the northwest at the close of the week. sunny weather without precipitations is expected in the second half of the week. High wind, ice slick and thunderstorms are forecast locally on October 22.


