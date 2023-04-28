Southern, northern regions to brace for rainy weather Apr 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather will persist in southern and northern regions of the country on April 28, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

«Frontal type precipitation (rains and thunderstorms) will hit south and north of Kazakhstan. Gusting wind is forecast across the country. Dust storm will hit western areas, while fog will descend in northern and southwestern regions,» a statement from the national weather service Kazhydromet reads.