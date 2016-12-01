Souvenirs of Universiade-2017 available on sale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The souvenirs with the symbols of the forthcoming winter Universiade is now available in specialized stores, khabar.kz wrote. The souvenir items include porcelain and ceramic circles, chest badges, caps, t-shirts, soft toys and fragrances for cars and rooms - in total more than 20 types of products.

All souvenirs bear the logo of the students' games in the shape of wings of a bird soaring up. The logo was created by Kazakhstan designers who won various creative tenders in Europe.

The cost of the souvenirs varies depending on the material and complexity of the work. The cheapest will cost KZT 600.