Soviet ice hockey legends to arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana city will host an exhibition match between the Kazakh veterans and the legends of Soviet hockey with the participation of Olympic winners and world champions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Federation press service says the match will be held at Barys Arena ice palace on August 13. Alexander Yakushev, Vyacheslav Anisin, Vladimir Myshkin, Irek Gimayev, Vladimir Lutchenko, Yuri Lyapkin and other famous hockey players are expected to play.

The match will start at 1.00 p.m.

Recall, on August 5 and 6, the legends of the world football came to Astana to participate in the EXPO-2017 Football Cup. The Russian national team became the champions, while the Kazakh team took the 4th place as it lost to Portugal in the 3rd place match by a score of 4:7.