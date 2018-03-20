EN
    14:03, 20 March 2018

    Sowing already started in South Kazakhstan

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The southern region of Kazakhstan has already started a sowing campaign, Kazinform reports. 

    This year the sowing area in the region will be 833 thousand hectares.

    "Agrarians have started sowing spring crops. The plan for 2018: barley - 42,000 ha, medick - 51,000 ha, potato - 15,500 ha, vegetables - 41,000 ha, wheat - 154,000 ha, corn - 54,000 ha, safflower- 109,000 ha. As for the fruits, the plan for grape will be 9,972 ha, apple - 14,871 ha, and gourds - 60,000 ha," Chief Specialist of the Department of Agriculture of the region Alim Seidaliyev said.

    There will be employed over 15,000 tractors for the field works.

     

     

    Turkestan region Agriculture
