Sowing campaign wrapping up in Aktobe region

The Aktobe region has already sown approximately 80% of its planned areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing a press service of the regional akimat.

The Deputy Head of the Department of Agriculture and Land Relations, Asylkhan Abtiyev, noted the Aktobe region plans to sow 747.3 thousand hectares this year. Over 70% of the planned area is allocated for grain crops, 15% for fodder crops, and 10% for oilseeds. A total of 7,200 tons of low-cost diesel fuel has been allocated for spring field acquisition. The fuel is sold to farms at a price of 249 tenge per liter, representing a 15% discount compared to market prices.

Mr. Abtiyev also highlighted that 470 thousand hectares, or 78.2% of the planned area, have already been sown. Of the total area, 365.3 thousand hectares have been seeded with cereals, 49.7 thousand hectares with oilseeds, 51.5 thousand hectares with fodder crops, and 3.5 thousand hectares with potatoes, vegetables, and melons.

Assuming favorable weather conditions, the sowing campaign is expected to be completed within a week.