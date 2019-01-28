Soybeans to be grown in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Soybeans will be grown in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

Rice farms in Karmakshy district, in addition to their main products, decided to grow soybeans as well.

"It does not require much water and is in the greatest demand. To begin with, soybeans will be planted in the fields of Turmagambet LLP this year," said Sultan Makashov, Head of the district.