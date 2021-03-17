EN
    18:55, 17 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome with 38 satellites

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The preparations for launching the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Fregat booster and 38 satellites have been completed at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier today the carrier rocket was staked on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, according to the press service of Roscosmos.

    The blast-off of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Fregat booster, the CAS500-1 space device, and satellites of J apan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Russia is set at 12:07am Nur-Sultan time on March 20, 2021.


