    12:14, 28 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket blasts off from Vostochny spaceport

    VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT/Amur Region/, November 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 19 satellites has been launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East, a TASS correspondent reported from the observation point.

    "The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b space rocket with a Meteor-M 2.1 spacecraft and 18 satellites was carried out as scheduled at 8.41 a.m. Moscow time," a spokesman for the Roscosmos space corporation said.

