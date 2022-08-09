EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:37, 09 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Soyuz 2.1b carrying Iranian satellite blasts off from Baikonur

    None
    None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a group of satellites blasted off from launch pad No31 of Baikonur cosmodrome at 11:55 am Nur-Sultan time today, Kazinform reports.

    The carrier rocket with Fregat upper-stage will bring Khayyam remote sensing satellite into orbit under an order of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Apart from the Iranian satellite, the Soyuz-2.1b will carry 16 small spacecraft designed by the leading Russian universities, commercial companies an non-commercial organizations for scientific and technological researches.

    The launch was carried out in a routine mode.

    After the planned separation of the stages of the carrier-rocket, Fregat upper stage will bring the satellites into the specified orbits.


    Tags:
    Baikonur Kazakhstan Space exploration Baikonur space center News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!