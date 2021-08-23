EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 23 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launched from Baikonur space port

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with the Frigate upper stage and 34 UK’s OneWeb communication satellites was launched from the Baikonur site, according to the live stream of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos on its website.

    The Frigate upper stage separated from the third rocket stage later. Satellites will be separated during several phases, TASS reports.

    This is the first launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur in this year. It should increase the number of spacecraft of the UK-based company on the orbit to 288.



    Tags:
    Russia Baikonur Space exploration Space Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!