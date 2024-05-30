Soyuz 2.1a rocket with Progress MS-27 resupply ship launches to orbital outpost

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-27 resupply ship has blasted off from Site No. 31 (the Vostok launch pad) of the Baikonur cosmodrome towards the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from the Flight Control Center, TASS reports.

In about nine minutes, the space freighter was delivered into orbit. The flight will last 50 hours and four minutes. In two days after the blast-off, the resupply ship will approach the orbital outpost. The docking with the Poisk mini-research module is scheduled for 2:47 p.m. Moscow time (11:47 a.m. GMT) on June 1. The space freighter will stay in orbit for 173 days.

The resupply ship will deliver 2,504 kg of cargo to the ISS, in particular, 1,290 kg of apparatus and equipment for the station’s systems, stowage for scientific experiments, clothing, food, medical and hygienic sets for the crew of the 71st long-term expedition, 754 kg of refueling propellant, 420 kg of potable water for cosmonauts and 40 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.