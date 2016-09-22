Soyuz MS-02 launch to ISS postponed due to burnt cable — source

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A burnt cable was the cause of postponing the launch of the Soyuz MS-02 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, a source in the rocket and space sector said on Thursday.

"The cause has been determined - one of the cables was burnt. The specialists may remove the old one and install a new one by October 19. If they manage to do this by that time, then the launch will take place after October 20," he said.

The Roscosmos space corporation has not commented on the report.

The Soyuz MS-02 manned spacecraft, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko, as well as US astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough, was initially scheduled to blast off for the ISS on September 23, but the launch was delayed on September 17 due to undetected technical malfunction.

Two days ago a NASA representative in Russia’s Mission Control Center told TASS that the launch of Soyuz MS-02 was postponed until November 1.

Rosсosmos informed earlier that despite the delayed launch of the Soyuz MS-02 rocket, specialists continued preparations for the launch of the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, scheduled for November 16.

The launch of the first spacecraft of the new series Soyuz MS initially scheduled for June 24 was postponed until July 7 due to technical problems with the flight control system.



Source: TASS



