ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capsule of Soyuz MS-06 with three crew members of the International Space Station has landed in the steppe in 146 km southeastwards Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, according to the Mission Control Center, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"The landing section with astronaut of Roskosmos Alexander Missurkin and NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Akaba landed at 05:31 a.m. Moscow time", the MCC reported.