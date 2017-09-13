Soyuz MS-06 with new ISS crew launched from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM A Russian Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-06 manned spacecraft was launched from Baikonur on Wednesday to deliver the Expedition 53/54 to the International Space Station (ISS), Kazinform correspondent reported.

The crew consists of Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Misurkin and NASA astronauts Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei.











The program of the team's mission will include a number of scientific experiments in medicine, biology, biotechnology, and geophysics, as well as a spacewalk, aimed at improving communications in the Russian segment of the ISS.



