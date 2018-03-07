Soyuz MS-08 crew prepares for spaceflight to ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFRM Preparations for the launch of the Soyuz MS-08 that will transport three members of the Expedition 55 crew to the International Space Station are underway at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After refueling the spacecraft will be transported to site 254 for final pre-launch procedures.



Yesterday, as per tradition, cosmonauts held the flag raising ceremony.



During the first training, the main crew of the spacecraft commander, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, flight engineers, NASA's Andrew J. Feustel and Richard R. Arnold tried on their space suits, while the backup crew laid flowers to the monument to Yuri Gagarin and visited the museum of the history of the city of Baikonur, familiarized with Kazakh traditions and the way of life.



Soyuz MS-08 spaceflight is scheduled for March 21, 2018. It will be the 137th flight of a Soyuz spacecraft