Soyuz MS-08 off from Baikonur to ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - On March 21, 2018 at 23:44 Astana time Soyuz-FG rocket carrier was launched from Baikonur space port with manned crew transfer vehicle Soyuz MS-08 with another long-term expedition crew on board, Kazinform reports.

The crew consists of mission commander and Roskosmos astronaut Oleg Artemyev, onboard engineers of the vehicle, and NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold.

The launch was aired by Russia-24 TV channel, Roskosmos website and social networks.

According to Baikonur staff, it was a routine launch with stage separation done as scheduled.

The spacecraft has been placed into the orbit of the Artificial Earth Satellite. Coupling of Soyuz MS-08 and the ISS is scheduled in two days.