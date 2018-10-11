Soyuz MS-10 crew had prelaunch press conference at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Less than 24 hours left until the blast-off of Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft from the Baikonur launch site, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The prime and backup crews of the new ISS expedition were approved at the meeting of the State Commission on October 10 evening in Cosmonaut hotel which was followed later by a traditional prelaunch press conference for mass media.

The main crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague and backups are Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

The launch of Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft is scheduled for October 11, 2018 at 02:44 pm Astana time from launch site No.1 (Gagarin's launch pad) of Baikonur cosmodrome.



