EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:13, 21 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Soyuz MS-13 docked with ISS

    None
    None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, astronauts Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Drew Morgan of NASA onboard, docked with the International Space Station at 01:47 Moscow time (04:47 Nur-Sultan time - editor), Kazinform learnt from TASS.

    Russian Alexander Ovchinin and American astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague welcomed the new crew on board the ISS.

    Soyuz-FG medium-lift launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft blasted off Gagarin Pad of Baikonur Cosmodrome at 19:28 Moscow time (22:28:21 Nur-Sultan time)

    The crew members will carry out almost 50 research experiments, five of which will be conducted in an autonomous mode, without the crew’s participation.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Space exploration News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!