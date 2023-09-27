Soyuz MS-23 capsule lands in Kazakhstan

Today, September 27, the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft with the members of the 68th and 69th long-duration expeditions Russia’s Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and NASA’s Francisco Rubio undocked from the Prichal node module on the ISS and headed back to the Earth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Soyuz MS-23 capsule landed at 5:17 pm Astana time 148km southeast of Zhezkazgan city. The landing took place in normal mode and the crew members feel well.

The current ISS crew include members of the 70th long expedition Roscosmos astronauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolay Chub, and Konstantin Borisov as well as NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, ESA’s astronaut Andreas Mogensen, and JAXA’s astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.