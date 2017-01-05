EN
    09:25, 05 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Soyuz No.1 in launches in 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Specialists have reviewed space activities around the world in 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In 2016 23 types of carrier rockets were launched among them 14 Russian Soyuz rockets. Chinese " Chángzhēng -3A» and American Atlas V and Falcon 9 share places from second to fourth with 8 launches each, survey says.

    European Ariane-5 is at fifth with 7 launches.

    According to it, it is noteworthy that in 2016 there were only three launches of Russian Proton-M, much less than in previous years.

     

