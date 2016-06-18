EN
    16:16, 18 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Soyuz Space capsule with international crew lands in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM - A Soyuz space capsule with Russian, US and British astronauts landed on Saturday in Central Asia's Kazakhstan, the Russian mission control center said.

    The Soyuz TMA-19M capsule undocked from the International Space Station and reentered the atmosphere earlier today. 


    "A successful landing! The capsule landed 147 kilometers [91 miles] from the city of Jezkazgan in Karaganda Region, Kazakhstan," a source in the control center told RIA Novosti.T 

    The capsule carried Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Timothy Kopra and European Space Agency's Timothy Peake back to the Earth.  

    ​The astronauts landed in south-central Kazakhstan after spending 186 days on the International Space Station.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

