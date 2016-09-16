Sozhsky Khorovod festival brings together dancers from three continents

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - Dancers from three continents have gathered in the Belarusian city of Gomel to participate in the 8th international choreography festival Sozhsky Khorovod (Sozh Round Dance) that will take place from 16 to 18 September, BelTA learned from the Department for Ideology, Culture and Youth Affairs.

This year's edition of the festival will be the largest one in its history. Partaking in the event will be dancers from 22 countries of Europe, Asia and North America. Dance groups from India and Sri Lanka will make their debut this year.

The first competition events started at the Gomel City Culture Center at 10 a.m. on 16 September. Folk dance and ballet events are already underway. The pop dance competition will start at 2 p.m. The contemporary choreography event will begin at 9 a.m. on 17 September.



The solemn opening of the festival will be hosted by Gomel's central stadium in the evening on 16 September. The ceremony will be attended by Belarusian Culture Minister Boris Svetlov, and the Gomel and Gomel Oblast authorities.



An international sport and ballroom dance competition Golden Lynx and the seventh Gomel Fire Festival GOFF 2016 will take place during the choreography festival.



The winners and participants of the festival will be honored during the gala concert on 18 September.



The first international choreographic art festival Sozhsky Khorovod took place in 1997. The founders are the Belarusian Culture Ministry, the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee and Gomel City Hall. The dancing forum aims to promote choreographic art, expand and bolster creative ties, and strengthen cooperation between cultures of different countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.