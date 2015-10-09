Space Agency of Kazakhstan to closely cooperate with Ukraine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Space Agency of Kazakhstan will be closely cooperating with the Ukrainian counterpart, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the briefing after the meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Akorda.

"Baikonur Cosmodrome is on lease now. Kazakhstan has launched several satellites for its needs, three cosmonauts flew into outer space. We are now working on the Kazakhstani-Russian project called "Baiterek", the issue regarding a lighter rocket with pure fuel is not settled yet. We have always cooperated with Ukraine on "Zenit" and "Dnepr" rockets but never had a tripartite cooperation," the President said.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the Space Agency of Kazakhstan will be closely cooperating with the Ukrainian side.

In turn, P. Poroshenko told that Ukraine had a number of new projects for space cooperation. According to him, the technologies and experience of Ukraine and the opportunities of Kazakhstan can allow their potential to grow huge.