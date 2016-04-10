Space research agency established in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A space research agency has been established in Belarus, BelTA learned from Piotr Vityaz, Chief of Staff of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB).

According to the source, the agency will be primarily focused on organizing Belarus' space research effort. The space research agency will work to implement measures to pursue a uniform state policy in this area, will take measures to represent Belarus in the international scene.



The agency will also take care of the operation and modernization of existing systems and the development of plans and goals to create new satellites. Apart from that, the new government agency will coordinate international R&D cooperation. Belarus has already signed the relevant agreements with Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.



"One can say that a successfully developing industry has been created in Belarus. The R&D projects that exist already represent an engine for many branches of the economy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

This is why operating the satellite is as important as creating a satellite today. The agency will take care of coordination and guidance as well as penetration of foreign markets," noted Piotr Vityaz.