EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 21 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Space station&#39;s prime, backup crews get Baikonur commission&#39;s approval

    None
    None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - A state commission at the Baikonur press centre in Kazakhstan has approved the prime and backup crews of the new mission of the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian Space Agency's press service said on Tuesday.

    Russian veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and US and Japanese astronauts Kjell N. Lindgren and Kimiya Yui are set to blast off to the ISS on July 23 and to spend 163 days on the orbit. The backup crew comprises Russia's Yuri Malenchenko, NASA'sTimothy Kopra and Timothy Peake of the European Space Agency. Kononenko, Lindgren and Kimiya Yui had been preparing for a May 26 blastoff, but the flight was delayed after the failed launch of the Progress M-27M cargo spacecraft in late April, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Baikonur space center News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!