20:11, 14 March 2017 | GMT +6
SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 launch due to high winds
ASTANA. KAZINFORM SpaceX has postponed a planned launch of its Falcon 9 rocket tonight due to high winds, according to The Verge .
The launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida was originally scheduled for the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Falcon 9 will deliver an EchoStar's communications satellite to the orbit.
Standing down due to high winds; working toward next available launch opportunity.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2017
SpaceX said it is now working toward the next launch opportunity in next 48 hours, at 1:35AM ET on Thursday morning.
EchoStar XXIII satellite will sit in a high orbit above Earth and provide broadcast services for Brazil.
Unlike the majority of SpaceX's launches over the past couple years, this mission will not include a rocket landing post-takeoff, as CEO Elon Musk announced in January.