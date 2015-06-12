MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Infanta Cristina is suspected of involvement in fraudulent activities carried out by her husband Inaki Urdangain, who was accused of embezzling $7.3 million in public funds from the non-profit Noos Institute through a company owned by the royal couple.

Infanta Cristina tried to avoid charges by paying more than $700,000 in a public liability bond, as she indirectly benefited from her husband's wrongdoing.

On December 22, 2014, it was announced that the Spanish duchess was to be tried on two tax offense charges.

The same month, Spain's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) called on the king to strip Infanta Cristina of her dynastic rights over her involvement in public funds embezzlement, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.