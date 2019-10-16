Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland in Tuesday matches.

The European qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued Tuesday night with nine matches in 4 groups.

In a Group F match, Spain drew Sweden 1-1 at home in added time. Spain reached UEFA EURO 2020 as substitute Rodrigo scored in the 92nd minute, Anadolu Agency's press service reports.

In a Group D match, Switzerland beat Ireland 2-0 to boost hopes for UEFA EURO 2020.

The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.

Tuesday results are as follows:

Finland 3-0 Armenia

Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Romania 1-1 Norway

Faroe Islands 1-0 Malta

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina