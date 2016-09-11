Spain bullfighting: Thousands rally in Madrid to demand ban

LONDON. KAZINFORM Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Madrid to demand an end to the controversial tradition of bullfighting.

Protesters held up banners saying "Bullfighting, the school of cruelty" and "Bullfighting, a national shame".

The number of bullfights is falling in Spain, but some 2,000 events are still held every year.

In June, the government of Castilla y Leon banned the killing of bulls at town festivals.

The move targeted the controversial Toro de la Vega festival, in Tordesillas, where horsemen chase a bull before spearing it.



Chelo Martin Pozo travelled from Seville to Madrid to join the demonstration.

"Bulls feel and they suffer," the 39-year-old said. "Bullfights are a national shame".

Madrid resident Azucena Perez said: "I think our laws should prohibit the torture of animals as a form of entertainment."

Recent opinion polls suggest public support for bullfighting has waned, but annual events, such as Pamplona's San Fermin, are still followed by a loyal crowd and many tourists.



Read more at BBC