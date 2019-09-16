EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 16 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Spain claims gold at Basketball World Cup after thrashing Argentina

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Spain basketball men's national team won Sunday its second FIBA World Cup crown after overcoming Argentina 95-75 in the final held at the packed 18,000-seat Beijing's Wukesong Arena, Kazinform has learnt from www.efe.com.

    Spain relied on aggressive attacking play throughout the course of the game to end the 2019 final with a 20-point victory against its Argentine rival, a side that was neutralized over much of the contest.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!